Restrictions on religion among the 25 most populous countries, 2007-2015

Among the world's 25 most populous countries, Russia, Egypt, India, Pakistan, and Nigeria stand out as having the most restrictions on religion (as of the end of 2015) when both government restrictions and religious hostilities are taken into account. (Countries in the upper right of the chart have the most restrictions and hostilities.) Brazil, Japan, South Africa, Ethiopia and the Philippines have the least restrictions and hostilities as of 2015. (Countries in the lower left have the least restrictions and hostilities.) See the full report for more information.