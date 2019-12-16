Acknowledgments

This report was produced by Pew Research Center as part of the Pew-Templeton Global Religious Futures project, which analyzes religious change and its impact on societies around the world. Funding for the Global Religious Futures project comes from The Pew Charitable Trusts and the John Templeton Foundation.

This report is a collaborative effort based on the input and analysis of the following individuals. Find related reports online at pewresearch.org/religion.

Primary Researcher

Dennis Quinn, Computational Social Scientist

Research Team

Brian Broderick, Data Science Engineer

Gregory A. Smith, Associate Director of Research

Emma Remy, Data Science Assistant

Besheer Mohammed, Senior Researcher

Patrick van Kessel, Senior Data Scientist

Aaron Smith, Director of Data Labs

Alan Cooperman, Director of Religion Research

Claudia Deane, Vice President for Research

Andrew Mercer, Senior Research Methodologist

Adam Hughes, Associate Director of Research

Regina Widjaya, Computational Social Scientist

Sono Shah, Computational Social Scientist

Claire Gecewicz, Research Associate

Rachel Sweeney, Assistant DevOps Engineer

Madhu Kumar, Research Assistant

Erica Turner, Internet and Science Intern

Andrew Perrin, Research Analyst

Editorial and Graphic Design

Michael Lipka, Editorial Manager

Aleksandra Sandstrom, Copy Editor

Peter Bell, Design Director

Bill Webster, Information Graphics Designer

Communications and Web Publishing

Stacy Rosenberg, Associate Director, Digital

Travis Mitchell, Digital Producer

Anna Schiller, Communications Manager

Rachel Weisel, Senior Communications Manager

Andrew Grant, Communications Associate

Others at Pew Research Center also gave valuable feedback on this report, including Kiana Cox, Ruth Igielnik, Bradley Jones, Alycia Kantor, Hannah Klein, Rebecca Schmitt, Elizabeth Podrebarac Sciupac and Galen Stocking. Former Pew Research Center Data Labs Director Solomon Messing also contributed to this report. Outside guidance was provided by Mark Chaves, Professor of Sociology, Duke University.